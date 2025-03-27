March 27 sports roundup: Big win for Liberty volleyball

Brenden Adkins (3) and Somuadina Igwedinma (9) leap to block a shot. (Photo by Haven Rice) Somuadina “Nemo” Igwedinma made 12 kills in 18 at...

Brenden Adkins (3) and Somuadina Igwedinma (9) leap to block a shot. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Somuadina “Nemo” Igwedinma made 12 kills in 18 attempts, had 10 solo blocks and 3 service aces Thursday to lead the Liberty High School boys volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Heritage.



Other standouts were libero Jeremy Mallabo with a total of 10 digs and 0 errors; setter Tyler Guardado with 17 assists; and Ashtyn Collier with 20 assists.



“Tyler and Ashtyn made their mark on the court by executing a great offense as playmakers,” said coach Miguel Barajas.



The Bison are now 14-8 overall and 3-0 in the Sunbelt League.



Elsewhere on Thursday…



-- Heritage’s baseball team beat Hemet for the second time this week, this time by a 4-2 score at home. The Patriots improved their record to 13-4 overall; they are in first place in the Sunbelt League with a 5-0 mark.



Heritage scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Brenton Jackson went 2 for 2 with a solo home run for the Patriots. Wade Johnson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.



Johnson pitched 5.1 innings for the win, allowing 2 runs and striking out 5.



-- Santa Rosa’s baseball team improved its overall record to 6-7 with an 8-3 win over Cornerstone Christian. The Rangers scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Logan Ledesma was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Luke Hamilton had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Cole Ulrick also had 2 hits.



-- Liberty’s baseball team took a 4-0 lead by the third inning and went on to defeat Lakeside 4-2 in an Ivy League game. The Bison are now 5-7 overall and 2-3 in league.



Brandon Ansell went 2 for 2 and scored a run. Runs were driven in by Xzavian Mazariegos, Dylan Oltjenbruns, Austin Cholodenko, and Ian Slater. Starting pitcher Logan Paad got the win, allowing 1 run and 2 hits in 3 innings on the mound.



-- In softball, Paloma Valley lost a 4-3 decision to Western Christian. The Wildcats are 8-4 overall.



-- In girls lacrosse, Paloma Valley scored a 13-1 victory at Norco. The Wildcats are 10-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.



Meanwhile, Heritage lost a 19-7 decision to Roosevelt in a nonleague match. Roosevelt improved to 14-2-2 overall and Heritage fell to 6-5.



Roosevelt jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Patriots closed the gap with goals by Yahaira Sevillano and Arabella Mattison. However, Roosevelt then went on a 6-0 run to take an 11-2 lead at the half. Roosevelt outscored Heritage 8-5 in the second half to seal the victory.



For Heritage, Mattison scored 4 goals and Sevillano, Emma Baker and Madi Sartori had 1 each.



“Danica Doskocil did a nice job on the draw and Rylee Remenar made a plethora of saves,” said coach Michael Mattison. Heritage plays San Ysidro at home Saturday at 11 a.m.



In another girls lacrosse match, Liberty lost a 19-3 decision to Linfield Christian. The Bison are 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Ivy League play.



Ashtyn Collier (5) sets the ball for Brenden Adkins (3) Thursday night. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Christopher Pike (12) leaps to block a shot by a Heritage opponent. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Brenden Adkins reaches to make a play on a ball on Thursday. (Photo by Haven Rice)



