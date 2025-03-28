March 28 sports roundup: Bison pull out 7-6 win in softball

The Liberty High softball team won its league opener Friday, scoring a 7-6 win at Hemet High. The Bison are now 10-7 overall. Liberty led ...

The Liberty High softball team won its league opener Friday, scoring a 7-6 win at Hemet High. The Bison are now 10-7 overall.Liberty led 4-3 after one inning before the scoring settled down a bit. Then in the seventh inning, the Bison scored 2 runs to take a 7-5 lead. Hemet scored 1 run in the bottom of the inning but fell just short. Pitcher Janessa Guigliano pitched a complete game for the win, striking out 8.Yasmine Lopez hit a grand slam in the victory. Cameryn Rutkoff added a solo home run. Jennessy Lopez, Juliana Larson and Cheri LeDoux had two hits each.In a nonleague softball game, Heritage lost to Jurupa Hills, 15-5. Natalia York went 2 for 3 with a home run and Aryah Phiakeo went 2 for 2.The Heritage baseball team lost a 12-0 decision at Temecula Valley in a nonleague game.