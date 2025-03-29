New Velo Training Facility offers strength, agility classes

Posted by Doug Spoon
Sponsored post:

There's a new business in town and it offers great opportunities for young athletes who want to improve their skills. Velo Training Facility offers equipment and expert instruction in their training classes.

Youth fitness classes focus on strength and agility. Adult classes are coming soon. They also offer batting cages for budding baseball stars, but their facility offers a whole lot more!

Velo Training Facility is located at 27192 Sun City Blvd., between Vons and Stater Bros. in the Cherry Hills Plaza. Contact them today for details about a membership.

https://velobattingcages.com/

