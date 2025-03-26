Editor's note: Residents passing the front of Paloma Valley High School on Bradley Road will notice construction taking place near the e...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/puhsd-official-gives-details-on-construction-at-paloma.html

The Paloma Valley High School Alterations and Additions Project, currently under construction on the Paloma campus, is a $58.2 million project aimed at improving the school’s facilities to better support both student learning and campus safety. The project is divided into three distinct phases.Phase 1 began in October of 2023 and is nearing completion. This phase includes the construction of two new spaces -- an Auto Shop and a Multi-Purpose Room. The Auto Shop is equipped with state-of-the-art auto repair equipment, featuring three work bays, two auto lifts, and dedicated space for classroom instruction. The Multi-Purpose Room is designed for culinary arts education, complete with commercial food service equipment and demonstration stations, providing students with a learning environment comparable to professional kitchens. Phase 1 is almost complete, with the Auto Shop now open for student use, and the Multi-Purpose Room/Culinary instructional space scheduled to open in August for the start of the next school year.Phase 2 is currently under construction. This phase includes the construction of a new Administration Building, which will be located at the front of the campus along Bradley. The new building will provide expanded administrative facilities and a safer, more controlled entrance to the campus. Construction can be seen at the front of the campus when driving down Bradley. This new location will address the current challenge of visitors needing to enter the heart of the campus to access the Administration Building. Phase 2 is expected to be completed by August 2026.The final phase, Phase 3, is scheduled to begin in August of 2026 and involves a complete remodel of the existing administration building. Once renovated, this space will house the College and Career Center, Student Services, Associated Student Body functions, and the school library, as well as the campus Video Production Program. In addition to the building improvements, the campus circulation will be redesigned to include a visitor parking lot, an expanded student drop-off lane, and a planned traffic signal at the campus entrance along Bradley. Phase 3 is scheduled to open in August 2027.This major campus transformation is made possible by the support of local voters who approved Measure W in 2018, setting the stage for these vital upgrades that will benefit both students and the community for years to come.



