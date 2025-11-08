Rangers not the 'little guys' anymore after win over Heritage

Aaron Quesada steps in front of receiver Jordan Eiberger for an interception. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Doug Spoon, Editor ...

Aaron Quesada steps in front of receiver Jordan Eiberger for an interception. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



By Doug Spoon, Editor



Santa Rosa Academy quarterback Jacob Goode summed it up best.



“We’ve been talking all week that we were going to come in and beat these guys and prove we’re not the little guys of Menifee anymore,” he said late Friday night.



The Rangers did just that, scoring a 35-21 victory at Heritage in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 13 football playoffs. In what ranks as one of the biggest wins in the program’s history, Santa Rosa led for almost the entire game and used two interceptions in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.



Prior to Friday night, the Rangers had never played a football game against any of the three “bigger” Menifee schools. Year after year, players have come up through the SRA program with dreams of one day getting their chance against Heritage or Paloma Valley – and now Liberty.



Even coach Perry Jones had to admit this one ranks at least No. 2 on the list of the Rangers’ biggest wins ever.



“I think our first CIF win against Rancho Alamitos (in 2023) was the biggest win, but this being another CIF win just about equals that,” Jones said. “As far as our program being the smaller program against Heritage and Paloma, to play with them – even just to play with them, much less win … I don’t know that we went toe to toe, but to be able to outlast them and win was big.



“We’re always the little brother of Paloma and Heritage, and those teams don’t give us a lot of credence, but the old dogs had some fight in them tonight.”



The victory improved Santa Rosa’s record to 9-2 and earned them a home game against Saddleback next Friday in the second round. The Rangers showed their usual flair on offense, with quarterback Jacob Goode rushing for 161 yards and a touchdown and passing for 80 yards and two scores. Even so, they needed two huge interceptions in the fourth quarter to defeat the Patriots, whose season ended with a 3-8 record.



Heritage was trailing 28-14 when the Patriots mounted a drive that was on its way to cutting the deficit to one touchdown. Starting from their own 30-yard line, they moved to the Santa Rosa 37, where the drive almost stalled. But on fourth down, quarterback Elijah Sanchez hit tight end Dane Ortiz with a 16-yard pass – and a personal foul called on Santa Rosa moved the ball to the Rangers’ 10-yard line.



Three plays later, a Sanchez pass was headed for Jordan Eiberger in the end zone when Rangers defensive back Aaron Quesada stepped in front of him and intercepted the pass at the goal line.



"I read it perfectly, read his hips,” Quesada said. “When [the receiver’s] arms went up, I went up too and took it out of his hands.”



That saved the Rangers for the moment, but their ensuing drive ended when Goode was sacked on fourth down, giving the Patriots the ball at their own 26-yard line. They marched 74 yards in seven plays to score a touchdown on a 32-yard pass from Sanchez to Damian Calderon, with the PAT making the score 28-21 with 5:07 remaining.





Santa Rosa had to punt on its next possession, but the defense came up big again on the next possession when the Rangers’ Tyler Quaintance intercepted a Sanchez pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.



“I saw the ball coming right to me,” Quaintance said. “The quarterback just missed the throw because of the pressure our D line was giving. When it came to me, I was just so grateful the line made that happen. On the return, part of me wanted to go down so we could run out the clock, but I wanted that touchdown. So I made a couple guys miss, I got some key blocks, and I made it to the end zone.”



That came with just 1:14 remaining and sealed the victory for the Rangers.



Ian Taylor rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Ramirez rushed for 49 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.



It was a tough loss for the Patriots, who were forced to play without 1,200-yard rusher Hayden Hill because of a sprained knee suffered the week before. Running back Matt Flores rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, but the Patriots spent too much time trailing in the second half with Sanchez forced to throw on virtually every down.



As for the Rangers? They left the field believing they can play with anyone Menifee throws at them.



“This was one of my big dreams,” Quesada said. “I’ve always wanted to play a bigger school. It just takes every single one of us, from the scout team to just everybody. They all made this happen.”







Heritage quarterback Elijah Sanchez scrambles for a 23-yard gain. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Matt Flores finds some running room for Heritage on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Santa Rosa quarterback Jacob Goode turns the corner for a big gain. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Tyler Quaintance picks up yardage for the Rangers Friday night. (Photo Action Captures Media Group)







Rangers coach Perry Jones celebrates a big win and his birthday with the players. (Staff photo)