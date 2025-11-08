Peacock scores five touchdowns in Liberty's 42-35 victory

Parris Peacock crosses the goal line with one of his five touchdowns. (Photo by Josiah Sivilay) The Liberty Bison just keep charging through...

The Bison, who opened the season with a 1-4 record, are 5-1 since then – including Friday night’s 42-35 victory over visiting West Torrance High in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 10 playoffs.



Senior running back Parris Peacock stole the show, rushing for 230 yards and five touchdowns. Peacock has set a new school record for both rushing yards (1,184) and scoring (19 touchdowns) in a single season.



“Every time he touches the ball, he runs through tackles,” said coach Adam Contreras about Peacock. “He’s pretty fast, especially for a big guy.”



With running back Trent Hallis out with an injury, Contreras turned to No. 3 back Chris Debose to complement Peacock in the backfield. The junior came through with 9 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.



“Chris ran through some tackles,” Contreras said. “I was confident that he would come in and we wouldn’t skip a beat. He’s not easy to bring down.”



The Bison’s first score was a 65-yard touchdown run by Debose that tied the score at 7-7. After that, Peacock scored five touchdowns on runs of 2, 22, 23, 10, and 20 yards. That enabled the Bison to move into the lead and hold off West in the final minutes.



West did score with one minute left in the game to cut the deficit to one touchdown, but the Warriors’ onside kick attempt failed.



“West was hitting us on some zone plays,” Contreras said. “We made a couple key stops. Our defense was slowing them down.”



The Bison will play at Pacifica High of Garden Grove next Friday in the second round.











With Trent Hallis out, Chris Debose filled in admirably. (Photo by Josiah Sivilay)







Quarterback Devin Dillard checks his receivers before the snap. (Photo by Josiah Sivilay)



