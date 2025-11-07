Remodel of future PD substation to enter next phase

This previous Google Maps street view shows the vacant bank building that is being refurbished. By Doug Spoon, Editor City officials are r...

This previous Google Maps street view shows the vacant bank building that is being refurbished.





By Doug Spoon, Editor



City officials are ready to proceed with the next phase of remodeling of a former bank building that will become a substation for the Menifee Police Department in the Sun City community.



The facility, located on Cherry Hills Boulevard just east of Sun City Boulevard, was previously a Bank of America building. After it closed, the building was purchased by the City of Menifee in 2023 with plans to give Menifee PD a larger police presence in the Cherry Hills Plaza.



The City opened a small leased building on the opposite side of the plaza in 2018, when it was staffed by members of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. Since the Menifee PD was created in 2020, efforts have been made to create a larger space for the department to operate in that center.



A 2024 study revealed several areas of asbestos and lead that required abatement. In May 2025, the City Council approved a contract with Integrated Demolition and Remediation, Inc. to perform the required abatement. That work was completed under budget for an amount of $182,160 and the City Council this week approved a notice of completion for the demolition phase of the project.



Director of Public Works Nick Fidler told council members that phase 1 of the remodeling project to renovate the building will go out to bid in January. Construction of that phase is expected to be completed in September 2026.



Phase 1 will include the remodeling of about 3,000 of the 9,800 square feet in the facility for offices, a break room, conference room, locker room, and IT room. According to a city document, the remaining 6,800 square feet will be remodeled during an additional phase in the future.









