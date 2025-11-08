Menifee's growth, potential celebrated at State of City event





Menifee residents stopped by the HCN Bank Stadium at Mt. San Jacinto College Friday for the 2025 Menifee State of the City Address.The ceremony began with a touching prayer, followed by a moving performance of the National Anthem by the Menifee Valley Middle School Choir. While Mayor Ricky Estrada could not attend in person due to being actively deployed overseas, his presence was felt throughout the evening.His wife, Naomi Estrada, was warmly honored with flowers for attending on his behalf. The audience gave her a round of applause for her grace and support, and later, Mayor Estrada appeared on screen via a pre-recorded message to describe his excitement and optimism for Menifee’s future.In the message, Estrada highlighted the many new projects and improvements in the works for residents across the city, such as the Paloma Wash Bridge project and the amphitheater being built in Central Park.Filling in for the evening as guest speaker, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin led the event with his signature mix of professionalism and humor. When a brief technical difficulty interrupted Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Katie Luna’s sponsor presentation, Karwin lightened the moment with quick wit.“We’re just going to Venmo the power company real quick,” he joked, earning laughter and applause from the crowd. His energy kept the evening flowing and reflected the approachable, community-centered leadership Menifee is known for.In his address, Karwin spoke about Menifee’s growth and fiscal strength. The City of Menifee’s Finance Department has earned its 14th consecutive certificate for achievement in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association. He mentioned that as an example of the city’s dedication to responsible management and long-term sustainability.Karwin also shared updates about new businesses and developments coming soon to Menifee, including a Hampton Inn, Richie’s Diner, Burger King, and a FitWell Health Center that will be 35,000 square feet in size.Menifee’s success story continues to make headlines across California, not only as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, but also as one of the top 20 safest cities. Karwin took a moment to recognize and thank the city’s first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel, for their dedication to keeping Menifee a safe and thriving place to live, work, and raise a family.