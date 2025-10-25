Paloma girls volleyball team at home in CIF quarterfinals

Lauren Kendall and the Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The Paloma Valley High School girls volleyball team will play host to Ventura on Wednesday in the CIF quarterfinals.

The Wildcats improved their overall record to 25-6 with a 3-1 victory at Cerritos in the second round on Thursday. Paloma Valley won by scores of 25-10, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19.

Lacie Lomenick led the way with 16 kills, followed by Lauren Kendall with 15 and Bethany Lowe with 11. Zariyah Jones led with 5 blocks. Malia Jones led with 20 digs, followed by Kendall with 13. Sophia Stoyer had 24 assists and Malia Jones had 4 service aces.

