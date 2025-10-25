Lauren Kendall and the Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Paloma Valley High School girls...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/paloma-girls-volleyball-team-at-home-in-cif-quarterfinals.html





Lauren Kendall and the Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)