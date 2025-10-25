Liberty-Paloma Valley game has major playoff implications
By Doug Spoon, Editor For the Liberty High School and Paloma Valley High School football teams, Thursday’s 6 p.m. regular-season finale at...
For the Liberty High School and Paloma Valley High School football teams, Thursday’s 6 p.m. regular-season finale at Liberty will have a significant impact on CIF playoff berths.
Liberty is in second place in the Ivy League with a 3-1 record after defeating Rancho Verde Friday night, 21-19. Paloma Valley is tied for third place at 2-2 with Vista del Lago after losing to the Ravens in a heartbreaker Friday night, 55-54.
The top three teams make the playoffs. If Liberty beats Paloma Valley Thursday night, the Bison are in the playoffs along with Orange Vista (currently 4-0). With a loss, Paloma Valley would fall to 2-3 and could be tied for third place with Vista del Lago if the Ravens beat winless JW North.
But with a win, Paloma Valley could finish either in a two-way tie with Liberty for second place or finish in a three-way tie with Liberty and Vista del Lago. In that case, Paloma Valley wouldn’t have the tiebreaker advantage over Vista del Lago, but the Wildcats would have the tiebreaker advantage over Liberty. The Bison would be in a similar situation. They beat Vista del Lago but would’ve lost to Paloma Valley in this scenario.
Making matters more complicated – as reported here in our news article about Heritage’s victory in the Inland Valley League – the CIF office has the power to consider other factors in tiebreakers, such as “value of league victories”, common interconference opponents, and coin flips.
Confused enough? Let’s just wait and see what happens on Thursday. Vista del Lago’s game against JW North is also on Thursday night.
The final minutes of both games for Liberty and Paloma Valley Friday night were nail-biters. Rancho Verde scored late in the game to pull to within 21-19 of Liberty. But a 2-point attempt to tie the score failed when the Bison’s Jaden Delarosa tackled the wide receiver short of the goal line. Earlier in the game, Jayden Tyson blocked an extra point as well.
Devin Dillard completed 5 of 10 passes for 51 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Landon Alvarez. Parris Peacock rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Trent Hallis rushed for 94 yards and a TD.
Paloma Valley’s loss to Vista del Lago is one that could come back to haunt the Wildcats in the playoff picture if they lose to Liberty. Paloma Valley was trailing by one point and was driving inside the opposition 20-yard line with 40 seconds left, but the Wildcats turned the ball over on an interception.
Despite the interception, Paloma Valley quarterback Isaac Navarro had a monster game. He completed 29 of 42 passes for 384 yards and 7 touchdowns. Wide receiver Noah Davis caught 11 passes for 208 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kaeden Dempsey and Levi Laban each caught a touchdown pass, and Daniel Sanchez had the lone rushing TD.