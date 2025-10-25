Liberty at home, two locals on road in water polo playoffs

All three high school boys water polo teams from the Menifee area have qualified for the CIF playoffs, which begin on Thursday, Oct. 30. I...

In Division 4, Sunbelt League champion Paloma Valley will play at Hemet. The Wildcats take a 16-11 record into the postseason. In another Division 4 game, Liberty (20-6) will be at home against West Torrance.



In a Division 5 game, Heritage (10-17) will be at Ramona.

