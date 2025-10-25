Liberty at home, two locals on road in water polo playoffs

All three high school boys water polo teams from the Menifee area have qualified for the CIF playoffs, which begin on Thursday, Oct. 30. I...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/liberty-at-home-two-locals-on-road-in-water-polo-playoffs.html

All three high school boys water polo teams from the Menifee area have qualified for the CIF playoffs, which begin on Thursday, Oct. 30.

In Division 4, Sunbelt League champion Paloma Valley will play at Hemet. The Wildcats take a 16-11 record into the postseason. In another Division 4 game, Liberty (20-6) will be at home against West Torrance.

In a Division 5 game, Heritage (10-17) will be at Ramona.

Related

water polo 5440975055873722522
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS










Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item