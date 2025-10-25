Menifee's Fall Festival features fun, food, costumes

The winner of the "scariest" costume in that age group receives a trophy. (Photo by Heather Lipson) Editor’s note: Here’s the firs...

Editor’s note: Here’s the first report sent to us by Heather Lipson of The Menifee Experience as part of our new collaboration in local news reporting. Enjoy her account of Saturday’s Fall Festival.



By Heather Lipson, The Menifee Experience and Menifee 24/7



I had the pleasure of attending the 2025 Fall Festival in Menifee on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Mt. San Jacinto College. What a delightful, community-filled evening, as it turned out to be warm, fun, full of smiles, costumes, food, and even the four-legged companions made appearances. Let me walk you through the magic:



The vibe, food, and fun

As I arrived, the crisp October air carried laughter, bright colors and the low hum of live music and vendor chatter. Families, friends, and neighbors strolled through rows of booths, children tugged on parents’ hands toward the Kids Zone, and pets in costumes added a playful, tender element to the evening. The festival felt like a celebration of autumn and community, a chance for the city to come together.



One of my first stops: The food vendors. There was everything from autumn-themed treats (think caramel-dipped apples) to savory bites and warm drinks. I indulged in a delicious spicy Shrimp Po’ Boy sandwich while listening to music from the DJ and watching the costume competitions.



Costume contests and pets

This was a highlight for me. The festival didn’t just invite people in costume, it welcomed pets and families too. I saw adorable pups dressed as superheroes, elaborate family group costumes, and even toddlers in their first Halloween outfits. The official schedule for the Fall Festival listed costume categories including “cutest, scariest, and most original”.



Community, local leadership and togetherness

The festival also had that meaningful civic dimension. I met several volunteers from local organizations, and the mayoral team was present to greet attendees. In particular, Bob Karwin, who is serving as Acting Mayor in the absence of Mayor Ricky Estrada due to military service, is noted for his involvement in city matters and his role on the city council for District 1.



His presence, along with the Menifee Police Department and Cal Fire firefighters, reinforced how this event was about community, not just commerce or spectacle. Amid the laughter and costumes, it felt grounding to see local leadership supporting the event, walking among the crowds, listening to families, and recognizing the value of simply coming together.



Trick-or-treating and “Trunk-or-Treat”

For the younger (and young-at-heart) festival goers, the evening included trick-or-treating booths, vendor giveaways, and a “Trunk-or-Treat” setup courtesy of the Sun City Cruisers car club. I wandered through decorated trunks, each car trunk filled with candy, lights and silly surprises. It was a great way to keep kids entertained, parents relaxed, and everyone smiling.



In Conclusion

In a time when many events feel polished and detached, this festival stood out because it was accessible, inclusive, and heartfelt. It wasn’t just about vendors and entertainment, but about building community ties, giving families a safe, fun setting, and celebrating the season together in Menifee. It also underscored how the city invests in these signature events.



Walking away that night, I felt a warmth that goes beyond the autumn chill. I felt pride in our city, gratitude for the volunteers and organizers, and delight in the costumes (human and pet!). If I had to name a favorite moment, it would be the costumed pets contest: tiny little paws, big imaginations, cheering spectators. It reminded me why local events matter. They build memories.





Heather Lipson is the founder of www.menifeexp.com . To view a video report by Heather, visit The Menifee Experience or Menifee 24/7 Facebook pages.



























