Visit booths, hear musical performances at Children's Fair

Sponsored post: Here's an exciting update about Saturday's Menifee Children's Business Fair. A total of 44 booths will feature...

,
Sponsored post:

Here's an exciting update about Saturday's Menifee Children's Business Fair. A total of 44 booths will feature presentations by local kids showing their hand-crafted items for sale. In addition, there will be live musical performances by six youth performers and four youth rock bands. Don't miss out on this free experience at the Center at 26805 Murrieta Road in Menifee on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



