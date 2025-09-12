Help find a home for adoptable dogs Chip, Bluey
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/help-find-home-for-adoptable-dogs-chip.html
Contributed content:
Check out these adorable dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:
Meet Chip, a young sweet soul residing at our shelter. Chip’s days are filled with playful antics and friendly interactions, making him a delightful companion. Adopt Chip today and bring home endless fun and unconditional love!
Chip is a 1-year-3-month-old male Pit Bull mix, tan and white in color. He is available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus.
A1859785
Meet Bluey, a sweet and cuddly soul residing at the San Jacinto Animal Campus. This gentle and smart girl is always ready to offer a friendly wag and a soft nuzzle. Bluey is known for her intelligence, frequently impressing staff with her rapid learning and obedient nature. She’s the perfect companion for anyone looking for an affectionate and loyal friend. Adopt Bluey today and experience the joy of unconditional love.
Bluey is a spayed 1-year-10-month-old Pitbull mix. She weighs 57.2 pounds and has a grey and white coloring.
A1786502
(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)
These dogs have been at the shelter for over 100 days. They need to go to a loving home where they can live normal and happy lives. Please consider adopting or fostering. You can make a difference in a shelter pet’s life.
Our shelters are in crisis. We’re out of space, and pets like Timmy and Honey Crisp urgently need homes. Adoption fees are waived all month long and now is the time to make a life-saving choice.
The San Jacinto Animal Campus is located at 581 So. Grand Ave, San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? Visit the website http://24petconnect.com / to see these and many more adorable pets.