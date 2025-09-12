'Kids Bike Skills Day' offers safety courses, free helmets

"Kids on bikes" has become a hot topic of conversation with the popularity of e-bikes and safety concerns. The public is urged to ...

"Kids on bikes" has become a hot topic of conversation with the popularity of e-bikes and safety concerns. The public is urged to attend a "Kids Bike Skills Day" on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Menifee Union School District office on Haun Road. There will be bike safety courses, free bike helmets and repairs, and food available. The event is free and open to all ages.