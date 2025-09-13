Gonzalez leads Paloma past Heritage in Menifee Bowl, 46-6

Orlando Gonzalez passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Wildcats. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Parker Costin, Correspond...

The Paloma Valley Wildcats defeated the Heritage Patriots in the Menifee Bowl football game on Friday night, 46-6.



The game started out promising for the Patriots with an 11-play drive that resulted in senior quarterback Elijah Sanchez completing a sidearm pass to senior tight end Dane Ortiz for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 6-0. The Wildcats were quick to tie it up, however, when they made a quick march down the field and senior quarterback Orlando Gonzalez connected with senior tight end Malik Carlton on a 15-yard touchdown pass.



This would be the only back and forth scoring. The Wildcats went on to score 40 unanswered points for the rest of the game.



Gonzalez was the top passer, connecting on 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns. Gonzalez was able to move out of the pocket as well, gaining 28 rushing yards on three scramble attempts and getting one rushing touchdown on the night.



Gonzalez said he was focusing on sticking to the game plan.



“The goal was to get better than last week and keep stacking our week and keep getting better,” Gonzalez said. “We had a pretty good week last week and we continued to improve our mistakes. We had to decide to lock in to be able to play good tonight.”



The top receiver on the night was Paloma Valley senior Arthur Clemmons, who caught all 7 of his targeted passes for 74 yards on the night, scoring 2 touchdowns for the Wildcats. The leading rusher on the night for the Wildcats was senior Dallas Gualco, who had 7 carries for 48 yards and caught both of his targeted passes for touchdowns.



The Wildcats defense looked great on the night. Heritage’s opening touchdown was the only points they allowed. An interception by sophomore Caleb Alvarado in the second quarter robbed the Patriots of a chance in the red zone and halted their momentum for the rest of the half.



Gonzalez said the Wildcats’ first win of the season being in the Menifee Bowl was a huge momentum boost for them.



“It felt really great,” he said. “We started out the season rough, but as long as we keep executing and stacking our weeks, we should be golden for the rest of the season. This week doesn’t matter anymore; starting tomorrow, we’ve got practice, and then we’re gonna put all our attention to next Friday.”



The Wildcats are 1-3 on the year as they look to continue to ride the momentum into next week, when they take on Hillcrest next Friday at home. The Patriots fell to 0-4 on the season and look to turn their season around next week when they take on the Pacific Pirates at home.

Paloma's Dallas Gualco makes a leaping catch with Eddie Gutierrez defending. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Orlando Gonzalez is tackled by Eddie Gutierrez (13) and Sonny Coward. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Dane Ortiz celebrates a touchdown reception for Heritage. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Isaac Navarro makes a catch between two defenders for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Heritage QB Elijah Sanchez looks for an open receiver on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







