Menifee woman dies in single-vehicle collision on Shadel Road

By Doug Spoon, Editor

A Menifee woman died in a single-vehicle collision Friday afternoon, police reported.

The Coroner’s office identified the victim as 79-year-old Alice Fields. Police responded to the intersection of Sherman Road and Shadel Road at about 3:34 p.m., according to a Menifee Police Department press release. They located a Kia Soul with major damage and the victim unresponsive inside.

Fields, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was traveling east on Shadel Road and failed to stop for the stop sign at Sherman Road. The vehicle went over the curb, through a cinderblock wall, and came to rest in the back yard of a residence. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Clay at 951-723-1566 or the traffic unit at 951-723-1500.

