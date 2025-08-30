Paloma Valley falls short in 34-27 loss to Moreno Valley

Paloma Valley High scored with a minute left to make it a one-touchdown game but ran out of time Friday night, losing a 34-27 nonleague game...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/paloma-valley-falls-short-in-34-27-loss-to-moreno-valley.html
Paloma Valley High scored with a minute left to make it a one-touchdown game but ran out of time Friday night, losing a 34-27 nonleague game to Moreno Valley High School.

An 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Orlando Gonzalez made it close for the Wildcats, who trailed 27-7 at one point. In addition to his rushing touchdown, Gonzalez completed 8 of 14 passes for 230 yards and 3 more TDs.

Paloma Valley rushed for only 40 yards, led by Arthur Clemmons' 36.

Clemmons caught 5 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Noah Davis caught 2 passes for 106 yards, both for touchdowns.

Related

Sports 7219962494614079789
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS










Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item