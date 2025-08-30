Paloma Valley falls short in 34-27 loss to Moreno Valley

Paloma Valley High scored with a minute left to make it a one-touchdown game but ran out of time Friday night, losing a 34-27 nonleague game...

Paloma Valley High scored with a minute left to make it a one-touchdown game but ran out of time Friday night, losing a 34-27 nonleague game to Moreno Valley High School.An 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Orlando Gonzalez made it close for the Wildcats, who trailed 27-7 at one point. In addition to his rushing touchdown, Gonzalez completed 8 of 14 passes for 230 yards and 3 more TDs.Paloma Valley rushed for only 40 yards, led by Arthur Clemmons' 36.Clemmons caught 5 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Noah Davis caught 2 passes for 106 yards, both for touchdowns.