City designates open land for public park in Quail Valley

The City of Menifee has taken ownership of this property, which will become Quail Valley Park. (Staff photos)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Residents of the Quail Valley community in Menifee will have a new city park in the near future, thanks to action taken recently by city staff and Menifee City Council.



The Quail Valley Park Project is a Capital Improvement Program project approved by the City Council that will open 10.45 acres of currently closed land for the creation of a park for residents’ use. The area is located a few blocks west of Goetz Road, south of a rural section of Quail Valley and north of the Canyon Heights housing development.



When developed as a park, it will be accessed from Wells Place west of Goetz Road. As seen now to the south of Newport Drive – a one-lane rural road – the area is fenced off, overgrown with vegetation and designated with signs as a wildlife habitat preserve for birds, rabbits, squirrels and the like.



Quail Valley Park is planned to have nature trails as well as an exercise station, covered seating areas and nature-inspired playground equipment, according to a staff report. Land to the west will remain undisturbed hilly terrain between the park and the Canyon Lake community.



Before the incorporation of Menifee as a city in 2008, the Canyon Heights Homeowners Association was responsible for maintenance of the area as a park. Eventually, the HOA suspended maintenance of the park due to financial reasons and the area was fenced off. In 2024, the HOA transferred ownership to the City of Menifee.



“As the new property owner, the City is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the property, with the goal of restoring public access to the park,” the staff report to City Council stated.



An agreement was reached with In-Site Landscape Architecture, Inc. for landscape and design services, not to exceed $159,683.50. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026. Funding is available in the current budget through the Local Park Quimby Act, which requires cities to preserve open space for parks.



Kabian Park is a 1-acre park located in Quail Valley next to hiking and equestrian trials, but it is maintained by Riverside County. It has recently been closed for renovations.

Map shows the location of the Quail Valley Park site between communities in the area.



The area, which is currently a habitat preserve, will offer naturists view of local wildlife.



