Frederick, Stormi are still looking for an adopted family

Frederick dreams of enjoying time with a family of his own. He has been at the San Jacinto Animal Campus for over 125 days. He is an energetic, 9-month-old male German Shepherd mix with a beautiful black and white coat. He has been described as friendly, playful, and well-behaved. #A1843919



It’s summertime and Stormi is ready to hit the beach, but something is missing -- her furever family. She has been at the San Jacinto Campus for over 145 days and remains unadopted. This beautiful female Siberian Husky mix is 2 years old, has a black and white coloring, and weighs 50.2 pounds. She is friendly, playful, and has a lot of love to give. #A1840620



(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)



According to the San Jacinto Animal Campus Facebook page, all adoptions are free, plus when you adopt any dog weighing 40 pounds or more from the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, you will receive a $50 gift card to help cover the cost of supplies needed for bringing home a big dog.



Thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event, all adoption fees are waived and includes spay/neuter services, microchips, vaccinations and engraved ID tags.



The San Jacinto Animal Campus is located at 581 So. Grand Ave, San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? Visit the website http://24petconnect.com / to see these and many more adorable pets.



