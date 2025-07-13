Lake Menifee Women's Club honors parade participants

The Lake Menifee Women's Club supports many civic organizations and events, and its members gathered last week to recognize the award wi...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/lake-menifee-womens-club-honors-parade-participants.html



The Lake Menifee Women's Club supports many civic organizations and events, and its members gathered last week to recognize the award winners for best appearances in the June 28 Independence Day parade.



The club, which formed in 1990, has sponsored the parade and festival since its inception. It is held the Saturday before July 4 and includes a fireworks show. In addition, the club holds an annual Purse Auction to raise money for charity and presents awards to winners in several categories for the City of Menifee's Teen Awards program. The club is always looking for more members. For information, visit joinlmwc.org.



The parade winners honored last week by club members were the Liberty High School Cheer Team, Riffs and Runs School of Music, and Chick-Fil-A Menifee.