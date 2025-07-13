Distracted driving enforcement results in 34 driver citations

Press release from the Menifee Police Department: A total of 34 drivers were issued citations for dangerous driving behavior -- 11 drivers...

A total of 34 drivers were issued citations for dangerous driving behavior -- 11 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations and 23 others were cited for dangerous driving behaviors during a distracted driving enforcement operation on July 9 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.California has had distracted driving laws in the books since 2008. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold their phone or other electronic device while driving. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.