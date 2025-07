Live Jam Events presents "Jazz House", an evening of Jazz entertainment on Friday, July 11 at the Center, located at 26805 Murriet...

Live Jam Events presents "Jazz House", an evening of Jazz entertainment on Friday, July 11 at the Center, located at 26805 Murrieta Road in Menifee. Admission is free and it's open to all ages. Details below.