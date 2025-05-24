Santa Rosa's baseball season ends in 6-3 loss to Nuview

Nate Bock reacts after hitting a two-run single for Santa Rosa Academy. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth innin...

Nate Bock reacts after hitting a two-run single for Santa Rosa Academy. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Nuview Bridge baseball team scored 4 runs and held the opposition scoreless in the seventh inning for a 6-3 victory over Santa Rosa Academy Friday in the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs.



The loss ended an impressive playoff run for the Rangers, who advanced to the third round with victories over Cathedral City (8-6) and St. Jeanne (11-0).



Santa Rosa’s offense was held to 3 hits. One of those hits was a double by Jackson Morace. Nate Bock had a 2-run single and Cole Ulrick had an RBI.

Dominic Zagone dives into home plate to score a run for Santa Rosa Academy. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Santa Rosa catcher Nate Bock tags out a runner at the plate. (Photo by Rick Rowell)





