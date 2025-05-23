Adoption fees at area animal shelters waived this weekend

Here’s an update on dogs up for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus: Luke is a strong yet gentle boy. He is athletic and enj...

Here’s an update on dogs up for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus:



Luke is a strong yet gentle boy. He is athletic and enjoys playing ball or any other fun activity. Luke is loving and full of joy. He waits eagerly for your visit. He is a 2-year-7-month-old American Bulldog mix.



Nana is a big bundle of joy. Her beautiful face says it all. She is a gentle giant full of love and sweetness. Nana is a 1-year-3-month-old Saint Bernard mix.



These beauties and many more wait for your visit at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? You can view these and many more pets at 24petconnect.com



Adoption fees waived through May 25 at all Riverside County Shelters. Adoptions include vaccines and spay/neuter surgery.



(Photos by Donna Chavez, a Volunteer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)



