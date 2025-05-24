Liberty's rally fall short in 5-4 playoff loss to Elsinore

Starting pitcher Riley Vogt delivers a pitch for Liberty High on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Liberty High baseball te...

Starting pitcher Riley Vogt delivers a pitch for Liberty High on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The Liberty High baseball team scored 2 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but fell 1 run short Friday in a 5-4 loss to Elsinore in the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs.



The loss ended an impressive season for the Bison, who advanced to the third round with playoff victories over Santa Paula (7-3) and La Serna (6-4).



Luis De La Riva had 2 hits and 2 RBIs for the Bison. Xzavian Mazariegos and Alexander Arteaga also had 2 hits. Liberty starting pitcher Riley Vogt gave up 4 runs in 5 innings of work, striking out 8 and walking 1.

Austin Cholodenko makes the throw home on a ground ball. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Xzavian Mazariegos crosses the plate with a run for Liberty. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







