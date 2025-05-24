Aidan Pena was honored for his selection at All-Star Athlete. Three outstanding Paloma Valley High students were recognized at the May 21 Me...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/pena-burnosky-pimentel-receive-menifee-spring-teen-awards.html

Aidan Pena was honored for his selection at All-Star Athlete.

Three outstanding Paloma Valley High students were recognized at the May 21 Menifee City Council meeting as the City of Menifee announced its spring Teen Award winners.



High schools in Menifee are invited to nominate outstanding students for service in one of three categories: athletics, academic, or “Outstanding Citizen.” The latest honorees were introduced and received certificates of recognition from the City Council.



The All-Star Athlete award went to Aidan Pena, a junior at Paloma Valley. He was nominated by his NJROTC Senior Naval Science Instructor. Here is Aidan’s award introduction:



“After a rigorous three-week NJROTC Leadership Selection Process, Cadet Aidan Pena was chosen to join the Chiefs' and Officers' Leadership Team, marking an opportunity to further develop his leadership skills and embrace future challenges within our NJROTC Unit. This demanding selection process required a significant commitment to a rigorous daily schedule, extending both before and after school hours.



“During this time, Cadet Pena actively participated in diverse training designed to challenge his abilities and foster significant personal growth. The process evaluated not only his existing skills but also his capacity to overcome obstacles, demonstrate initiative, and consistently lead by example. As a result of his dedication and performance throughout this intensive evaluation, Cadet Pena has been selected as our new NJROTC Company Senior Chief Petty Officer.



“Cadet Aidan Pena embodies the principles of servant leadership. He is not only concerned with his own success but actively seeks opportunities to uplift and support his peers.”





Caitlyn Burnosky was honored with the Inspiring Academic award.

The Inspiring Academic award went to Caitlyn Burnosky, a senior at Paloma Valley. She was nominated by her math and AVID teacher, Michelle Allen. Here is her award introduction:



“Caitlyn is one of the most driven students I have had the opportunity of teaching. She shines in all that she does academically, and she holds herself to the highest standard of excellence. She has received all straight A's in her high school career here at Paloma, which is no easy feat; but what is most impressive is that she has taken an insanely intense course load every single year. Just this year she is in the second year of AP Calculus, AP Statistics, Physics Honors, AVID and PLUS Leadership class.



“Not only has she taken numerous AP courses in high school, she has completed a few DUAL enrollment courses through MSJC earning college units alongside her high school credits. Caitlyn is a prime example of the excellence that comes out of Paloma Valley. She makes me proud every day and conducts herself with a high level of character.”



The Outstanding Citizen award went to Alessandra Pimentel, a senior at Paloma Valley. She was also nominated by Michelle Allen. Here is her award introduction:



“Alessandra's list of accomplishments is something to be noted. I have never in my 11 years as an AVID teacher come across a student who has diligently worked so hard to help her community and volunteer numerous hours for different organizations. One of the ways she spends her extra time at school is as part of our Engineering Club, where she served as the secretary during her junior year and currently is the President as a senior. She and her teammates have won many first-place trophies for their work, including the UCR Regional Sea Perch competition and first place in the San Diego Regional competition.



“Not only does she spend her time with her engineering club after school, she also has many other roles. She is in the Latin Culture Club, serving as the spokesperson, the events manager of our Polynesian Dance Club on campus, has held numerous positions for Youth Leaders of Menifee, and is Paloma Press Vice President and serves as a student news anchor. One of my favorite things to watch her do is crochet as the President of our Stitched Souls club on campus. She also enjoys volunteering her time at the local March Air Reserve base in the museum each weekend. She has completed over 250 hours of community service during her high school years, which is truly remarkable alongside her academics.”

Alessandra Pimentel was honored with the Outstanding Citizen Award.



