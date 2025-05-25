Santa Rosa's Heiner lone area athlete to compete in Masters

Posted by Doug Spoon
Chloe Heiner competed in the CIF Masters track and field meet on Saturday, becoming the first Santa Rosa Academy athlete ever to do so and the only Menifee area athlete to compete there this year.

Heiner placed 18th in the long jump with a leap of 16-10.75 as one of only a few non-seniors competing. The winning mark was 19-03.5. Heiner went to the Masters as an alternate and got the chance to compete when another athlete chose not to participate.

“I and the entire Ranger Track and Field Family are extremely PROUD of Chloe for her perseverance, resilience, and maturity throughout this entire season!” said coach John Hernandez. “She is the epitome of what being a Santa Rosa Ranger is all about! I am excited for not only Chloe's future in track and field, but the future of our SRA track and field program!"

