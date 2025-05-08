Liberty sends 10 individuals, 2 relay teams to track prelims

Liberty High School will send 10 individuals and two relay teams to the CIF-SS Division 1 track and field prelims on Saturday at Trabuco Hil...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/liberty-sends-10-individuals-2-relay-teams-to-track-prelims.html
Liberty High School will send 10 individuals and two relay teams to the CIF-SS Division 1 track and field prelims on Saturday at Trabuco Hills High.

Qualifiers include Elijah Bennett (boys 110 hurdles), Kendall Lacy (girls 400), McKinley Braselman (boys 100), Asha Digiambattista (girls 800), Juan Juarez (boys 800), Jacob Alderson boys 300 hurdles and high jump), Andriea Ellis (girls 3200), Catalina Loven (girls high jump), Landon Alvarez (boys shot put) and Micah Merced (boys discus).

In addition, Liberty will be represented by the boys 4x100 relay team of Reid Kiser, McKinley Braselman, Jacob Martinez and Daxton Lauer. Also competing will be the girls 4x400 team of Amya Thompson, Kendall Lacy, Rebeka Kpekpe and Asha Digiambattista.

Related

track and field 3364054692665360371
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS

















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item