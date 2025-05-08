Liberty sends 10 individuals, 2 relay teams to track prelims

Liberty High School will send 10 individuals and two relay teams to the CIF-SS Division 1 track and field prelims on Saturday at Trabuco Hil...

Liberty High School will send 10 individuals and two relay teams to the CIF-SS Division 1 track and field prelims on Saturday at Trabuco Hills High.Qualifiers include Elijah Bennett (boys 110 hurdles), Kendall Lacy (girls 400), McKinley Braselman (boys 100), Asha Digiambattista (girls 800), Juan Juarez (boys 800), Jacob Alderson boys 300 hurdles and high jump), Andriea Ellis (girls 3200), Catalina Loven (girls high jump), Landon Alvarez (boys shot put) and Micah Merced (boys discus).In addition, Liberty will be represented by the boys 4x100 relay team of Reid Kiser, McKinley Braselman, Jacob Martinez and Daxton Lauer. Also competing will be the girls 4x400 team of Amya Thompson, Kendall Lacy, Rebeka Kpekpe and Asha Digiambattista.