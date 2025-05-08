Santa Rosa's growth evident in qualifiers for track prelims

Chloe Heiner has qualified in the long jump, triple jump and 4x100 relay. Santa Rosa Academy will send a large group of track and field athl...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/santa-rosas-growth-evident-in-qualifiers-for-track-prelims.html

Chloe Heiner has qualified in the long jump, triple jump and 4x100 relay.

Santa Rosa Academy will send a large group of track and field athletes to the CIF-SS track and field prelims Saturday in Carpenteria.



Coach John Hernandez is pleased with the progress of a team that has only 30 members, including 15 freshmen and only two seniors. Seven freshmen are going to the prelims.



“It has been a breakout and record-breaking year all in one," Hernandez said. "For a school without a track, we are a pretty good track team. We only had 30 kids on the entire team and we have limited facilities and resources. I am proud of my team for persevering all year long and helping me build a solid and legitimate program here at SRA for years to come.”



The group is headed by senior Chloe Heiner, who won league championships in three events – the triple jump, long jump, and 4x 100 relay.



Wynter Pepper qualified in the girls 1600, 800 and 3200. LaNijah Burris qualified in the girls triple jump. Alena Gibas advanced in the girl discus. Also qualifying were Kowen Fields in the boys 400 and Elena Marlow in the girls 300 hurdles.



In addition, the girls 4x100 relay team of Blakely Chatman, Chloe Heiner, Elena Marlow, Evangeline Aitchison and Adi Strauser advanced.

Wynter Pepper (top) qualified for the prelims in the 800, 1600 and 3200.



The 4x100 relay team, from left: Blakely Chatman, Elena Marlow, Evangeline Aitchison, Chloe Heiner.



