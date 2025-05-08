Heritage High sends 3 individuals, relay team to track prelims

Heritage High School will send a relay team and three individuals to Saturday’s CIF-SS track and field Division 1 prelims at Trabuco Hills H...

Heritage High School will send a relay team and three individuals to Saturday’s CIF-SS track and field Division 1 prelims at Trabuco Hills High.The 4x100 girls relay team ran a season-best 50.04 at league finals to qualify. Elay team member Sophia RGordon also qualified in the open 100 with a time of 12.66.In addition, Melanae Wilkins qualified in the triple jump with a leap of 33-11 and Mikel Pleasant qualified in the boys 200 with a time of 23.27. All qualified with season bests.