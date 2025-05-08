Heritage High sends 3 individuals, relay team to track prelims

Heritage High School will send a relay team and three individuals to Saturday’s CIF-SS track and field Division 1 prelims at Trabuco Hills H...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/heritage-high-sends-3-individuals-relay-team-to-track-prelims.html
Heritage High School will send a relay team and three individuals to Saturday’s CIF-SS track and field Division 1 prelims at Trabuco Hills High.

The 4x100 girls relay team ran a season-best 50.04 at league finals to qualify. Elay team member Sophia RGordon also qualified in the open 100 with a time of 12.66.

In addition, Melanae Wilkins qualified in the triple jump with a leap of 33-11 and Mikel Pleasant qualified in the boys 200 with a time of 23.27. All qualified with season bests.

Related

track and field 5711850414322641478
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS

















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item