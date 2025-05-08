Bradley Road bridge construction to begin within 45 days

Project map shows the proposed location of the Bradley Road bridge over Salt Creek. By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menifee City Council on We...

Project map shows the proposed location of the Bradley Road bridge over Salt Creek.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



The Menifee City Council on Wednesday approved a contract for construction of the Bradley Road Bridge at Salt Creek and the project is scheduled to begin in late June.



This project was years in the making while a design was created, coordination with Eastern Municipal Water District was completed, and funding for the project was generated. It is now at the top of the Public Works Department’s list for road improvements.



The project is designed to created an elevated roadway over Salt Creek to prevent the kind of flooding that often occurs during rainstorms. According to the staff report presented to the City Council, plans call for a “335-foot-long by 64-foot-wide all-weather bridge that would include access ramps on either side of the bridge abutments, major drainage improvements, relocation of the existing Salt Creek Trail crossing, bridge lighting, and striping. The project are includes the segment of Bradley Road from south of Rio Vista Drive to just north of Potomac Drive.”



The construction agreement approved was to pay no more than $16.2 million to Ames Construction, the lowest responsible bidder among 10 entries, said Public Works Director Nick Fidler. The total project cost includes an additional $2.9 million for re-location of EMWD utilities, for which EMWD would reimburse the City for work done in that area by Ames Construction.



According to the contract, Ames Construction has 45 days to begin work on the project, which is scheduled to take about 8 months. Carlos Geronimo, the City’s manager of the project, said Ames would have 260 days from start of construction to complete the project. By contract, Ames would have to pay the City $9,500 a day for every day they exceed that time period.



Considering time allowed for preparation of the area and inspection following completion, Geronimo estimates that Bradley Road at that point would be closed for 8-12 months – taking away a well-traveled north-south route from Newport Road to the Sun City community.

This kind of flooding on Bradley Road at Salt Creek led to the need for an elevated roadway.



