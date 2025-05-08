Paloma Valley sends four athletes to CIF-SS track prelims

Gina Misiaita (top) will represent Paloma Valley in two events. Four athletes will represent Paloma Valley High School Saturday in the CIF-S...

Four athletes will represent Paloma Valley High School Saturday in the CIF-SS Division 1 track and field prelims at Trabuco Hills High.

Arthur Clemons qualified in the triple jump and long jump. He was league champion in the triple jump and was an at-large qualifier in the long jump. In addition, Matthew Monsanto qualified in the high jump after finishing second in league with a leap of 6-3.

Gina Misiaita is going to the prelims after being a double league champion in the shot put and discus. Asia Tindall qualified by winning the league championship in the 200 and finishing as runner-up in the 100.

