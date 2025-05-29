Mother pays tribute to her son, Paloma graduate Marcus Adams

Posted by Doug Spoon
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/mother-pays-tribute-to-her-son-paloma-graduate-marcus-adams.html

Here is another graduation tribute from our readers. This one is to Marcus Adams, who is graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his mother Nicole:

"My Sun, you are the crème de la crème, the best of the best, the cherry on top of the whipped cream on top of the whole shebang. Young men like you can't help but helm the whole journey and I’m in awe watching as I let go of the reins and let you take the lead. You are becoming a fine young man that I’m so proud to stand beside. Congratulations, son."
-Mom

If you'd like to honor your graduate, email us at menifee247graduates@gmail.com with one or more photos of your graduate, up to 200 words of text talking about them, and if desired, a video (maximum 30 seconds) wishing your graduate well. Photos should be sent as a .jpg or .png and videos should be sent as an .mp4 or .mov file.

Cost of this publication is $35. To pay for your posting, click on the link below. And we wish good luck to your graduates!

