Santa Rosa Valedictorian receives two county awards

Santa Rosa Academy Valedictorian Daksh Bagga received two awards last week at the Riverside County Office of Education’s Exceptional Scholar Awards ceremony.Bagga was recognized as one of Riverside County’s exceptional scholars. In addition, he received the Barbara Hale Exceptional Scholar Scholarship Award. Also in attendance was the Santa Rosa Academy Cadet Corps Honor Guard, which opened the banquet with he National Anthem and presentation of colors.The students were accompanied by high school Principal Karla Galicia, Superintendent Dr. Robert Hennings, and SRA Cadet Corps Battalion Commander Romo.