Menifee residents feel earthquake centered near Julian

Many Menifee residents reported feeling the shaking as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Southland Monday morning.Residents received an earthquake alert on their phone seconds before the rumbling occurred at 10:08 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered three miles south of Julian in San Diego County. The earthquake began 8.3 miles deep, south of the Elsinore fault zone.Reports indicated the quake was felt as far south as the Mexican border and as far northeast as Barstow. Preliminary reports indicated there was no major structural damage or injuries.Residents are reminded to be prepared for an emergency such as an earthquake. Here is the emergency checklist provided by the City of Menifee.



