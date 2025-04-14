Menifee residents feel earthquake centered near Julian

By Doug Spoon, Editor Many Menifee residents reported feeling the shaking as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Southland Monday morning. ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/menifee-residents-feel-earthquake-centered-near-julian.html

By Doug Spoon, Editor

Many Menifee residents reported feeling the shaking as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Southland Monday morning.

Residents received an earthquake alert on their phone seconds before the rumbling occurred at 10:08 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered three miles south of Julian in San Diego County. The earthquake began 8.3 miles deep, south of the Elsinore fault zone.

Reports indicated the quake was felt as far south as the Mexican border and as far northeast as Barstow. Preliminary reports indicated there was no major structural damage or injuries.

Residents are reminded to be prepared for an emergency such as an earthquake. Here is the emergency checklist provided by the City of Menifee.



Related

News 8176868001262724589
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS











Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item