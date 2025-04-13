Local seniors enjoy having their own Easter Egg Hunt

Cynthia Nemelka talks with guests at Saturday's senior Easter Egg Hunt event. (Staff photos) While local children raced across a field t...

While local children raced across a field to grab Easter eggs at the City of Menifee’s annual Spring Fest across town, residents who are a bit older had fun with their own Easter Egg Hunt in a special event held Saturday at the Center of Spiritual Living on Murrieta Road. More than 100 seniors attended.



The Center has become a hub of activity on the weekends since longtime resident Cynthia Nemelka formed a non-profit and began scheduling events there. A Children’s Business Fair was held there recently, Arts Council Menifee musical events have been held there, and there is a weekly dance party for seniors on Saturday nights.



Saturday afternoon’s event gave local seniors the opportunity to have their own Easter party. Guests searched inside the Center for hidden plastic eggs that contained numbers directing them to a prize table. Prizes included donated gifts and a total of $500 in cash.



Food and beverages were provided by Menifee 24/7, which was a sponsor for the event.















