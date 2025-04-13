Menifee families have fun at annual Spring Fest event

Posted by Doug Spoon
Easter came early for families in Menifee Saturday as children raced to collect eggs and enjoyed games and bounce houses at Menifee’s annual Spring Fest at La Ladera Park.

Six different Easter Egg hunts were conducted by age group and children came away with baskets full of the brightly colored plastic eggs. Meanwhile, others checked out the bounce houses, food vendors and booths sponsored by local businesses.

