New Menifee 24/7 feature highlights pets for adoption

Zena is a 1 year, 3-month-old Siberian Husky mix. She is very friendly and playful. By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 has committed...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/new-menifee-247-feature-highlights-pets-for-adoption.html

Zena is a 1 year, 3-month-old Siberian Husky mix. She is very friendly and playful.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Menifee 24/7 has committed to increasing awareness of the severe overpopulation of dogs and cats at Riverside County animal shelters. Each week, we will present photos and information on animals that are available for adoption – some of which are sheltered two or three to a kennel and have been in a shelter for months.



Riverside County operates four animal shelters – the closest to Menifee being located at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto. The county’s annual report states that in 2024, a total of 31,470 dogs and cats were taken in at county animal shelters – 4,308 of those surrendered by their owner and 25,428 taken in as strays. Of that amount, only 13,289 were adopted out or returned to their owner.



A large percentage of the remaining dogs and cats were either euthanized or transferred out to less crowded shelters out of state. According to Candace Falkenstien, Animal Services Manager for Riverside County, the situation is a serious threat to the animal population.



“It’s a huge problem,” she said. “I wish we had more rescues to take them. We try to send some of them out of state. We’re busting at the seams.”



Falkenstien said the overcrowding conditions can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic. When people were asked to work from home, many adopted pets to be their companion. When they returned to work, pets were surrendered to shelters.



“The dogs got used to having someone around and they got lonely," she said. "We heard a lot of, ‘My dog is eating my couch and I can’t keep him’ stories.”



There also is a shortage of veterinarians on site at animal shelters to provide spay and neutering services. Falkenstein said that many vets have taken jobs at local animal clinics for more pay and less work, leaving animal shelters without adequate means for keeping the pet population in control.



As a public service, each Friday Menifee 24/7 will post photos of ID numbers for selected pets available for adoption. Riverside County uses the website 24petconnect.com to display all pets for adoption at area shelters. Each pet posting listed shows the location (shelter, humane society, rescue organization) where the animal is currently housed.



To inquire about adopting one of these pets, visit the website, click on “search ID/tag” and enter the ID number listed on the photo of your pet of choice. To view information on all animals available for adoption, click on “dogs”, “cats” or “other”.



Editor’s note: Menifee 24/7 does not accept “lost and found” pet posts on our new website. We simply get too many requests. We recommend the Facebook group “Menifee Lost and Found Pets.”

Nelson is a 1-year-old male Siberian Husky mix. He is very sweet and playful.

Dalilah, a 2-year-old Shepherd mix, is shy yet sweet. She would make a great family pet.

Sandy is a calm, loving 7-year-old German Shepherd mix.

George, a 16-month-old Labrador Retriever mix, is athletic and ready to meet you.

(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter)









