April 10 sports roundup: Liberty wins in baseball, softball

Liberty High scored 10 runs in the fourth inning Thursday on the way to a 12-9 baseball victory over visiting Valley View.



Senior Riley Vogt was an offensive standout, going 3 for 4 with a home run and 5 RBIs. Luis De La Riva was 3 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Brandon Ansell went 2 for 4. Dylan Taylor also had 2 RBIs.



David Kirk was the winning pitcher, allowing 1 run in 3.1 innings. Vogt pitched two scoreless innings. Liberty now has a 7-7 overall record, 5-3 in the Ivy League.



Elsewhere, Heritage remained unbeaten in the Sunbelt League at 7-0 with a 6-5 win at Citrus Hill. The Patriots led 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, gave up two runs but held on for the win.



Zach Cedillo went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Joe Estrada and Eli Martinez each had 2 hits. Jacob Ortiz allowed 2 runs in 3 innings pitched and Cedillo gave up 3 runs in 4 innings.



Paloma Valley scored a 5-4 victory at Poly. The Wildcats fought back from a 4-0 deficit to take the win, improving to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the Ivy League.





In softball, Liberty scored an 11-5 victory over Orange Vista for its 12th win in the last 13 games. The Bison are 13-7 overall and 3-0 in the Ivy League.



Emma Campos went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Jennessy Lopez was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Cameryn Rutkoff and Lisette Quinones had 2 hits each. Brooklyn Abeyta and Janessa Guigliano combined on the mound for Liberty.



Santa Rosa Academy’s softball team won its sixth game in a row, taking a 24-9 victory over Temecula Prep. Ella Rael went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Nyanna Moore was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Lisa Marie Cante was 2 for 3 with 4 runs scored.



Zhoey Heraz pitched the first four innings to pick up the victory.



In a girls track meet held Wednesday, Santa Rosa Academy’s Wynter Pepper won first place in the 800, 1600 and 3200. She also set a school record of 1:03 in the 400, finishing third. Choe Heiner won the triple jump.

