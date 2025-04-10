Housing project approved in 2006 will come forward soon

Map shows proposed location of the Cantalena project, with a new street (Via Toscana) included. By Doug Spoon, Editor A planned community ...

Map shows proposed location of the Cantalena project, with a new street (Via Toscana) included.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A planned community that was approved by the County of Riverside before Menifee was incorporated is about to come before the Planning Commission for consideration of its latest revised tract map.



The Cantalena development parcel map was approved in 2006 for a 160-acre parcel west of Menifee Road, south of Garbani Road and north of Scott Road. The City of Menifee annexed the parcel when it incorporated in 2008. Ever since, the land has remained undeveloped on a rectangular parcel bordered by Halebian Road to the east and two undeveloped parcels between the Cantalena property and Antelope Road.



Richland Communities is now preparing to move forward with the next steps of development with City officials, proposing a tract map very similar to the one that was originally certified by the County. Cantalena is designed to have 935 residential units, a 14-acre park with recreational amenities, and a new street (Via Toscana) running north to south from the terminus of Palomar Road.



The project is subject to the Quimby Act, which requires land developments of 50 or more dwelling units to provide adequate parkland and open space for recreational purposes. For this reason, the Cantalena tract map was brought before the Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission for approval of the proposed park space on April 3.



Most residents likely have never heard of this proposed development, but they will have the opportunity to address it when it comes before the Planning Commission. Meanwhile, members of the Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission unanimously recommended approval of the park portion of the project and stated their preference between two options for the park’s layout.



The first option includes a 16,500-square-foot gym, two outdoor basketball half courts, two softball fields, one multipurpose field, three picnic shelters, a tot lot, bleachers with shade cover, and 146 on-site parking spaces.



The second option, which was chosen by the commission, includes basically the same amenities except for an 8-lane running track with Bermuda grass infield, which can be used for many sports and recreational purposes, instead of the softball fields.



“The track piques my interest,” said commissioner David Foust. “We don’t have one in any of our parks. Option 2 is so unique and would benefit all residents. Plus there will be lighting and bleachers.”



Commissioner Mauricio Sanchez initially said he preferred option 1, saying, “I haven’t heard of anyone asking for a track,” but changed his opinion after hearing from the others. Laz Peterson acknowledged that having the first track in a city park would be a plus. And Tierra Trembley said she likes the fact that the infield of the track could be used for other sports and would basically still be a multipurpose field.



“You can turn a multipurpose field into a T-ball field, but you can’t do the opposite,” she said. “Option 1 is set up more for baseball and softball.”



There is no scheduled date for the Planning Commission to consider the entire project, but a public notice will be published when such a meeting is set. Phil Southard, Public Information Officer for the City of Menifee, said the applicant has submitted a project application including a plot plan to develop Planning Areas 2, 3 and 7 of the map shown below. The project also allows room for an additional school.

Side view of the project (west is up) shows the proposed layout of Cantalena.

Option 2 was chosen as the preferred layout for the park inside Catalena.







