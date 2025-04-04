Exquisite Tapas closing, selling off clearance items

Posted by Doug Spoon
Exquisite Tapas is holding a clearance sale of restaurant items. Their site, located at 27701 Scott Road, will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the week of April 6 to offer a variety of kitchen items for sale. Exquisite Tapas is no longer open as a restaurant but remains available as a private rental venue. Here are some of the items for sale.


 


 



 

