Exquisite Tapas is holding a clearance sale of restaurant items. Their site, located at 27701 Scott Road, will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thur...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/exquisite-tapas-closing-selling-off-clearance-items.html

Exquisite Tapas is holding a clearance sale of restaurant items. Their site, located at 27701 Scott Road, will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the week of April 6 to offer a variety of kitchen items for sale. Exquisite Tapas is no longer open as a restaurant but remains available as a private rental venue. Here are some of the items for sale.