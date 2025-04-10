Volunteers needed to help Cupboard collect, sort food items

The annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive is set for May 10. Leave your non-perishable food item by the mail box for pickup. The items will...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/volunteers-needed-to-help-cupboard-collect-sort-food-items.html

The annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive is set for May 10. Leave your non-perishable food item by the mail box for pickup. The items will go to the Menifee Valley Community Cupboard, where volunteers are needed to receive, sort and store the food.

If you can help that day, email endhunger@mvcupboard.org



Related

Menifee Valley Community Cupboard 3553579321533742395
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS











Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item