Volunteers needed to help Cupboard collect, sort food items

The annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive is set for May 10. Leave your non-perishable food item by the mail box for pickup. The items will go to the Menifee Valley Community Cupboard, where volunteers are needed to receive, sort and store the food.



If you can help that day, email endhunger@mvcupboard.org



