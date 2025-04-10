Heritage FFA members win awards at leadership conference

A total of 22 members of the Heritage High FFA team traveled to Sacramento for a leadership conference. By Payton Schroeder, FFA Chapter Rep...

A total of 22 members of the Heritage High FFA team traveled to Sacramento for a leadership conference.

By Payton Schroeder, FFA Chapter Reporter



Last week, 22 Heritage High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) members traveled to the California State FFA Leadership Conference in Sacramento. While there, members attended leadership workshops; interacted with colleges and businesses at the career show; heard inspiring speeches from the state FFA officers; heard from a national FFA officer and several keynote speakers; voted on important business affecting California FFA; and competed in various contests and interview processes.



Here are some of the standouts from our time up north!



Giselle Herrera and Jocelyn Vargas took first place in the State FFA Agriscience Fair in their division for their project on pothos (plant) propagation. The agriscience fair is designed to teach students about the scientific method and research techniques. Students choose their own topics to study, they write a research paper, collect data, and compile. This project will now advance to the national level.



Alexavier Carrillo and Alex Rohr both received scholarships after a competitive interview and application process. Alexavier received two scholarships for $1,000 each, and Alex received $3,500 for a scholarship for his school of choice, Universal Technical Institute.



Our Parliamentary Procedure and Debate team qualified for the state competition and was ranked this year among the top 24 teams in the state.

Giselle Herrera (left) and Jocelyn Vargas took first place at the Agriscience Fair.



Members of the Menifee-Heritage FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure and Debate team. From left:

Arabella Mattison, Elizabeth Alvarado, Alexavier Carrillo, Alondra Javier, Isaac Flores, Madelyn Jameson

Left: Alexavier Carrillo, recipient of the $1,000 Dorothy and Richard McMillan Memorial Scholarship and $1,000 Jaimie Lynn Pettey Southern Region FFA Scholarship. Right: Alex Rohr, recipient of the $,3500 Universal Technical Institute Scholarship. Alexavier plans to become a veterinarian, while Alex plans to become a diesel mechanic.