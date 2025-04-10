Boys & Girls Club to host family 5K run-walk May 10

Posted by Doug Spoon
The Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley will host a family 5K run/walk on May 10. The event will be held at Perris High School and is designed to support the local clubs. Register at the following link:

https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Perris/BGCIVAnnualFamily5K


 

