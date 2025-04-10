Planning Commission OKs condominium project, cell tower

By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menifee Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended to the City Council approval of a condominium d...

The Menifee Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended to the City Council approval of a condominium development in northeast Menifee and a cell tower in the Menifee Lakes community.Meritage Homes plans the housing development at the southwest corner of Simpson Road and Briggs Road. It would include 325 single-family condominium lots on 55.4 acres. The project would include 211 tract homes and 114 motor court homes.The approved proposal states that the project is pursuant to Senate Bill 330, which was created to address the housing crisis in California. SB 330 would be used to freeze Development Impact Fees and application fees to use fee schedules that were in place on Aug. 12, 2022.HOA amenities include a pool, shade structures, and a barbecue area. A city park would include tennis/pickleball courts, restrooms, a barbecue station, play structure, and paved walking trails.At the request of commissioner Michael Knighten, approval of the project included the addition of a small dog park.There were no public comments made for or against the project during the public hearing.Also receiving unanimous approval was a 70-foot-tall mono-eucalyptus Verizon wireless tower, to be located at the edge of Menifee Lakes golf course near the intersection of Menifee Lakes Drive and Camino Cristal, just north of Menifee Road. It would be located on a 347-square-foot lease area enclosed by an 8-foot decorative block wall.Plans called for faux ivy to be placed to help hide it from public view. At the request of commissioners, the approved project will instead include live ivy. Tall trees on site will also help hide the facility.Ron Sullivan, a neighborhood resident who also represents the golf course ownership, said the owners support the project and he is in favor of it. Joe Garcia, another local resident, asked commissioners to table the project because he feels not enough information has been provided to the public about it.Assistant City Attorney Thai Phan stated that the FCC has determined that cell towers do not represent a serious health threat to communities and that governing bodies cannot consider health effects when ruling on such proposals.