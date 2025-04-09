Erbacher pitches 5-inning no-hitter in Rangers' 16-0 victory

Posted by Doug Spoon
Luke Erbacher pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 Wednesday as the Santa Rosa Academy baseball team cruised to a 16-0 victory over California Military Institute in a South Valley League game. The Rangers are now 7-1 in league play.

Erbacher allowed only one baserunner in the game – a player hit by the pitch leading off the second inning. He had no walks and the Santa Rosa defense made no errors behind him. The game was called after 5 innings.

“He’s getting better every time he takes the mound, and that’s all I can ask,” said coach Ryan Darr. “I’m very happy with the way we’re playing in league as of now. There’s still a long way to go.”

Several players contributed to the Rangers’ 10-hit attack (CMI, which is 0-10 this season, also made several errors in the field).

Luke Hamilton went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Dominic Zagone went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Nate Bock went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Logan Ledesma went 2 for 2 with an RBI double.

Elsewhere, the Santa Rosa Academy softball team remained undefeated in league play at 6-0 with an 18-4 win over CMI.

Santa Rosa pounded out 12 hits while Zhoey Heraz and Charli Torres combined on a 2-hitter. Paloma Pedini, Melina Ferrer, Olivia Degen and Lisa Marie Cante each had 2 hits. Cante also hit a home run.

In girls lacrosse, Paloma Valley closed in on the Ivy League title with a 17-8 victory over Heritage. The Wildcats, who are 7-1 in league and 13-2 overall, could wrap up the league championship with a win over Hemet on Thursday.

Gianna Bailey led the way with 6 goals. Lacie Lomenick and Grace Lennox scored 3 goals each.

In boys volleyball, Santa Rosa Academy scored a 3-1 victory over Temecula Prep.

