Pepper, Santa Rosa Academy track team continue to excel

Sophomore distance runner Wynter Pepper and the Santa Rosa Academy track and field team performed well at recent events.

At the Trabuco Hills Invitational Distance Carnival April 4, Pepper ran against the top distance runners from Orange County, LA County, San Diego County, and Riverside County. She ran the 800 meters and 1600 against juniors and seniors.

Pepper finished 11th out of 91 runners in the 800, setting a school record at 2:26. In the 1600, the finished 38th out of 191 runners and set another school record at 5:33.

Then in the Bishop Amat Invitational the next day, Pepper took home three first-place medals in the 800, 1600 and 3200. In addition, Chloe Heiner won first place in the long and triple jumps. Alena Gibas won first place in the discus.

In addition, the Rangers’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams both won gold medals.

