Heritage High 'Team Gurus' robotics wins national award

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
Team 7832 Gear Gurus of the Heritage High robotics club posted more impressive performances last week at the First Tech Challenge New England Premier Event in Springfield, Mass.

Team Gurus was the only team representing California, competing against 26 teams from across the country and some from other nations. They finished in the top 6, established a record-breaking 20 “specimens” in high chamber, and made it to the semifinal round.

In addition, Team Gurus was awarded the Inspire Award, the most prestigious award of FTC. The award is given to the team that best embodies the “challenge” aspect of the competition. This is the first time a team from Perris Union High School District has won that award.

