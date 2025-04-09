Menifee 24/7 honors Liberty High Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for March at Liberty High School. Honorees were selected by t...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/menifee-247-honors-liberty-high-athletes-of-month.html

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for March at Liberty High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.is a sophomore standout swimmer. She delivered an incredible performance at the Mt. SAC Winterfest Invitational, achieving a huge personal best in the 500 freestyle with an impressive time of 5:12.72, securing an automatic CIF qualification. She was also a key contributor to the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams that shattered school records at the meet.“Grace’s dedication, focus, and relentless work ethic set her apart,” said her coach. “She is not only a fierce competitor but also a supportive teammate who pushes those around her to exceed their expectations. With such a strong start to the season, we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next in the pool.”is one of the captains of the boys swim team and is a standout leader both in and out of the pool. He leads by example, consistently giving his best effort in practices and competitions.“Gavin is always up for a challenge and is dedicated to improving his performance and pushing his limits,” said his coach. “This season, he achieved a major personal best in the 500 freestyle and continues to work tirelessly toward earning his CIF cuts. His strong communication skills and unwavering support for his teammates make him an invaluable part of the team.”has been the starting catcher for the Bison baseball team for the past four years. His defensive skills and knack for pitch calling has made him a pivotal player for the Herd. Although getting off to a slow start offensively this senior season, Austin is beginning to hit his stride. In his last four games of March, Austin hit .583 with an OPS of 1.405 and a slugging percentage of .833. He is the current team leader in RBIs and has been a difference maker down the stretch.is in his fourth year as a varsity student/athlete for the golf team and has really excelled both in the classroom and out on the course. Academically, he is currently an A-G track and has also participated in the link crew the last two school years.On the course, Andon has made all-league the last two seasons and also was a main contributor to the team’s Mountain Pass League Team Championship in 2023 and 2024.“Andon always has a positive attitude and is determined to improve himself to play college golf one day,” said coach Travis Hodge.Track and field standouthas stepped up in training and competition, showing great progress in the 800 meters. His commitment to getting better each day and willingness to push through tough work make him a key asset to the team.Sophomore“has been a standout performer on the girls track team, demonstrating hard work, determination, and a competitive spirit,” said coach Josh Cagwin. “Whether in practice or on race day, she gives her best effort and continues to improve. Her dedication and positive attitude make her a valuable part of the team."“has been a cornerstone of our tennis team since his freshman year, consistently demonstrating excellence both on the court and in the classroom,” said coach Tyler Baca. “Not only is he a top-tier athlete, but he also maintains outstanding academic performance while serving as our school's ASB president. There truly isn’t anything he doesn’t do.“Beyond his individual achievements like making the championship round of league finals last year, Phil is an exceptional teammate who always looks out for others, offering guidance and support to help them improve. His leadership, dedication, and work ethic set a standard for those around him. There’s no doubt that Phil has an incredible future ahead of him, and we couldn’t be more proud.”STUNT competitoris the overall highest scoring athlete on the team. She has achieved the top scoring position for five straight weeks. She excels as a base and a tumbler. “London is a hard worker and an outstanding example to her teammates,” said her coach, Brianne Carson.Boys volleyball coach Miguel Barajas has high praise for“In every sense of the word, Tyler Guardado exemplifies the qualities embodying a true athlete,” Barajas said. “Just as persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement, Tyler's champion mentality is what truly makes him a standout. I am of the belief that an athlete is not defined by their wins, but rather by how they recover when they fall.“In every match, Tyler brings more than just skill to the game; he brings an undeniable presence that fuels his team’s success. Whether it’s his strategic plays, unwavering competitive nature, or ability to lift his teammates’ spirits, Tyler has become a cornerstone of Liberty boys volleyball this season. He has this incredible way of pushing everyone to be better, his passion is contagious, and it shows in how our game is elevated when he steps onto the court.”Girls lacrosse standout“has been a standout player all season long,” said coach Brad Loven. “As a goalie, she plays the position on the field with the most responsibility. Allison always carries herself in a professional manner and never lets her emotions influence her play. She is very reliable both on and off the field. Her academic commitments have provided her valuable college opportunities.“Her lacrosse performance this season has contributed to a 7-4 overall record. She is a confident, courageous and skilled lacrosse goalie that always brings a positive attitude and is loved by her teammates.”Boys lacrosse playeris one of two freshmen to make the varsity team. “He has no previous playing experience,” said coach Scott Cunningham. “He is quickly progressing into a top-notch player. He recently scored his first 2 varsity goals against Paloma Valley. He is one of our best defensive midfielders and a very coachable young man. He is respected by his teammates and carries a 4.0 GPA. He is a fierce competitor that gives it 100 percent every time he is on the field.”is a senior standout that plays the corners for the Liberty softball team. She had an excellent March, helping lead the team to a 7-1 record for the month. In that span, Jennessy hit for a team-high .609 average at the plate, 1.436 OPS, with zero strikeouts. Defensively, Jennessy had 35 putouts, 2 double plays, and maintained a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000.“In addition to an outstanding performance between the chalk lines, she has a constant team first mentality and consistently exhibits joy in her teammates success,” said coach Chris Tompkins. “Jennessy has taken her game to another level in her senior year and has been a key pillar on the team this spring. We can’t wait to watch how she finishes out the season.”